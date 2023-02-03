Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,367 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 189.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $518,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $103,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Stock Up 2.3 %

Enviva stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $91.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 28,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,542,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,134,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 28,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,528,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,542,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,134,876.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.