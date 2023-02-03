Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 331 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 137.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 206.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at about $775,000.

NYSE WOLF opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.85. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.93 and a beta of 1.51.

WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

