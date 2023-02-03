Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 331 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 137.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 206.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at about $775,000.
Wolfspeed Stock Performance
NYSE WOLF opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.85. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.93 and a beta of 1.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Wolfspeed
In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.