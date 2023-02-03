Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 456 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.