Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total value of $212,544.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,422.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,285. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $259.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $349.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

