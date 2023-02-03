Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 125 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.60. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $229,983. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MIDD. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

