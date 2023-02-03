Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 28,678 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,678 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $348,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 49,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after buying an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.49 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 124.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $666.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

