Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 350 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NetEase by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

