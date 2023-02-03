Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 72 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $165.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.87. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

