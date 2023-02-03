Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 76 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $167.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

