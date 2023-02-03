Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Roku by 5.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 11.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 23.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Roku by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $65.47 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $177.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411 in the last three months. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

