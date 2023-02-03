Royal Bank of Canada Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$64.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Teck Resources by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

