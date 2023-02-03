Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 13,175 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.