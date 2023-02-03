Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 136,480 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 344.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

