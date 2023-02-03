Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 164,186 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $34.07 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

