Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 20,706 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 776,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Repay were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repay by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Repay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Repay to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens began coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $10.29 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Repay had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $103,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $103,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $178,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 181,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,570. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

