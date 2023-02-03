Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 28,054 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,054 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $417,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 5,338.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 166,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $1,105,945 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNTH. Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $60.66 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

