Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 68,261 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,261 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 31.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,483.48, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.23. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $102.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 69,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,821,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,547.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 69,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,821,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,660 shares of company stock worth $5,757,787. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.