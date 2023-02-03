Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 233,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 406.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 35.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 207,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,362.67.
Smith & Nephew Trading Up 2.0 %
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.