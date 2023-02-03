Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 414.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,591 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 26.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUOL opened at $105.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $90,138.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 1,213 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $90,138.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,616.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and sold 36,806 shares valued at $3,008,246. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUOL. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.44.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

