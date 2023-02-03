Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2,404.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $11,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $7,098,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $5,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $151.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.90. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.26 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $221.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

