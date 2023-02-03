Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 77.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
