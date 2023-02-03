Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,540,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,932 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $4.52 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $529.38 million, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWIM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

