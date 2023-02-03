Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after purchasing an additional 74,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %

PPBI opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Articles

