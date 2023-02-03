Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spire were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Price Performance

SR stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.