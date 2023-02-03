Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,562,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,892 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Air Lease by 62.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,266,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 356,774 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of AL opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

