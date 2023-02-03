Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Methanex Trading Down 3.6 %

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.66. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

Methanex Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.