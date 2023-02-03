Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 30.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 20.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading

