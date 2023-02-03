Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,502 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

