Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 497.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 179,838 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $2,266,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $18,539,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STNG opened at $49.19 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $57.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

