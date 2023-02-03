Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 61,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $31.36 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

Insider Activity at Criteo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $52,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $511,879 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.