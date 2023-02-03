Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,785 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 57.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NOMD opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.52 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

