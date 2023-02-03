Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,682,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 75.5% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 697,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 300,129 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth about $5,213,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 43,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $612,746.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,063,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,727,423.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sovos Brands news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 43,893 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $612,746.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,063,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,727,423.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 38,685 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $537,334.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,905,638.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,982 shares of company stock worth $2,030,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.65 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

