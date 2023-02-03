Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,902 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $40,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

