Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $574,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,705,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

