Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.96 Million Stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

RXDX opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $122.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,847.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RXDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.