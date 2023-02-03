Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.01 Million Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,320 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Argan were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Argan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Argan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Argan by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 432,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Argan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Argan’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

