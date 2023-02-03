Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.03 Million Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,121 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

ABM opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

