Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 22.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of G opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $977,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,737,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,043,797. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on G shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

