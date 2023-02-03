Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.17 Million Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Schrödinger by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Schrödinger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $37.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 89.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,222,676.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

(Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.