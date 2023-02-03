Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.20 Million Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 46.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

PDF Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -113.28 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $33.62.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PDF Solutions

In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $617,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $987,125 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

