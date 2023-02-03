Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 323,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,385,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,927,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 404,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $6,118,088.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,407.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $6,118,088.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,407.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 over the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLMN opened at $24.77 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.