Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,746 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENOV. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Enovis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Enovis by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $129.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Enovis had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $383.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENOV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insider Activity at Enovis

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.