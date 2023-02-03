Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth about $3,414,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 249,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $10,852,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $46.19 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

