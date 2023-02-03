Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.56 Million Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,176 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,413 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.62%.

In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $178,193.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,852 shares of company stock worth $1,719,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIBK. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

