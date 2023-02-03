Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,726 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ameresco by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,710,000 after buying an additional 459,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,914,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ameresco by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 557,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 116,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $62.09 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

