Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.64 Million Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $2,252,911.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,074 shares of company stock worth $6,209,698. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.46. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $850.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.77.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.