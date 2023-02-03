Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Churchill Downs by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $247.40 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $252.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.90 and a 200-day moving average of $211.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

