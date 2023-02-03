Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Navient were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 440,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 43,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 35,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,038,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after buying an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Navient Stock Performance

Navient Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.54. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

