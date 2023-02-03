Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.82 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

NYSE:OGN opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.74. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

