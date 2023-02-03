Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 11.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 176.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 44,239 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIVB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group raised their price target on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $22.29 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $25.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $350.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

